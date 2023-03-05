13 killed in Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia

ALBAWABA - The death toll in a Russian airstrike in the Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine jumped to 13 on Sunday.

A building was targeted in an air attack by Russia according to a statement by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) which added that emergency services personnel consisting of 60 rescuers and 13 pieces of equipment rushed to the scene to pull out people.

This is Lisa. The cat spent almost three days under the rubble after 🇷🇺 missile attack on #Zaporizhzhia on March 2. Thanks to #Ukrainian rescuers the pet reunited with its owner. #RussiaIsATerroistState pic.twitter.com/djdzmBibGr — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 5, 2023

DSNS maintained on Telegram that 11 people, as well as four cats and a dog, were rescued from under the rubble in Zaporizhzhia after a rocket targeted a five-story building on Thursday.

The Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that rescues pulled the body of an 8-month-old girl who was killed in the Russian attack.

According to the statement, "Works are ongoing. Communal services removed more than 853 tons of construction debris. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service in the city provided assistance to 100 residents of the building and relatives of the victims."