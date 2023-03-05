  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 13 killed in Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia

13 killed in Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia

Published March 5th, 2023 - 05:19 GMT
residential building
Ukrainian rescuers work on the five-storey residential building destroyed after a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia on March 2, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Katerina Klochko / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The death toll in a Russian airstrike in the Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine jumped to 13 on Sunday.

Also ReadHow many bodies does Zelenskyy have?How many bodies does Zelenskyy have?

A building was targeted in an air attack by Russia according to a statement by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) which added that emergency services personnel consisting of 60 rescuers and 13 pieces of equipment rushed to the scene to pull out people.

DSNS maintained on Telegram that 11 people, as well as four cats and a dog, were rescued from under the rubble in Zaporizhzhia after a rocket targeted a five-story building on Thursday.

Also ReadHow many bodies does Zelenskyy have?Iranian newspaper visualizes Zelenskyy as 'sad clown'

The Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that rescues pulled the body of an 8-month-old girl who was killed in the Russian attack.

According to the statement, "Works are ongoing. Communal services removed more than 853 tons of construction debris. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service in the city provided assistance to 100 residents of the building and relatives of the victims."

Tags:RussiaUkraineWarairstrike

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...