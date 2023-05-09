15 killed, 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in India

  1. Home
Published May 9th, 2023 - 09:20 GMT
(Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA At least 15 people were killed and nearly 25 others injured after a bus fell from bridge in Madhy Pradesh's Khargone in India on Tuesday, according to officials.

Bus

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the details further adding that the emergency services with the help of local villagers are engaged in rescue operations.

The bus was en route from Indore to Khargone when the accident happened.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

The bus fell from the Dongargaon bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near the Dasanga area under the Oon police station.

The immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the Khargone bus accident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced.

Madhya Pradesh  is a state in central India, its capital is Bhopal, it is the second largest Indian state by area and the fifth largest state by population with over 72 million residents.

