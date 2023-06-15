2 banks in Beirut vandalized by depositors

ALBAWABA - A number of depositors stormed two banks in the Lebanese capital Beirut, vandalizing and ransacking the frontal part as they were prevented from cashing out their deposits.

The Lebanese Army tried to prevent a number of depositors from smashing the front of two banks in Beirut to protest against their inability to withdraw their money, and monetary policies carried out by the government.

تحطيم واجهات عدد من المصارف اللبنانية وإحراق للإطارات خلال احتجاجات دعت إليها جمعية صرخة المودعين.

تفاصيل أكثر مع مراسلتنا من بيروت جويس الحاج خوري.@JoyceElHajj @AlarabyTV #لبنان pic.twitter.com/d988B0ygbk — Farah Fawaz | فرح فواز (@FarahFawaz90) June 15, 2023

In a video MTV posted, a number of depositors were seen setting fire to the Bank of Beirut - Horsh Tabet area.

Since depositors have been unable to access their money for several months, the Association of Depositors in Lebanon has been calling for protests at all of the nation's banks. They have "had enough" of Lebanon's already-collapsed economy.

The economic situation in Lebanon took a steep turn after the devastating port blast that shook Lebanon to the core, and what followed that catastrophic event of political dispute and economic unrest, worsened the conditions in Lebanon.

Ever since Michel Aoun's term as president came to an end on October 31 and the parliament has yet to elect a replacement, Lebanon has been struggling in every way. At the same time, the country has also been experiencing a presidential void.

Yesterday was the 12th time that the parliament was unable to elect a president because none of the candidates were able to secure the required number of votes to win the presidency.