2 injured in drone attack in Iraq

ALBAWABA - Two people were injured in a drone attack on the outskirts of Sulaymaniyah governorate in Iraq.

Iraqi security sources told local Kurdish news agencies that a drone targeted the borders of Mount Assos in the Mawt region of Sulaymaniyah Governorate on Sunday night.

The official also claimed that the attack might have targeted members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in that area.

According to Rudaw Arabia, the drone attack left two people injured in the Sulaymaniyah region.

The local media outlet confirmed the attack on the village of "Kalala" in Mawt district in Sulaymaniyah governorate, wounding two civilians.

A resident of the village said that a bomb sound was heard but it was not in the village and claimed that the people who were injured were civilians but don't live in the village.