Breaking Headline

Egypt, Turkey

Turkey, Egypt restore diplomatic ties

July 4th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Turkey and Egypt have announced resuming diplomatic ties between the two countries. Turkey announced Salih Mutlu Sen as ambassador to Cairo, meanwhile, Egypt named Amr El Hamamy as ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 2 more deaths confirmed in Jenin amid Israeli raid

2 more deaths confirmed in Jenin amid Israeli raid

Published July 4th, 2023 - 05:51 GMT
Jenin
A man stands among rubble in the Jenin refugee camp, occupied West Bank, on July 4, 2023, in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll in Jenin has risen to 10 after confirming the death of 2 Palestinians of their wounds, as thousands of civilians were forced to flee the refugee camp by Israeli soldiers and seek sanctuary elsewhere in the city.

Also ReadIsraeli occupation intensifies Jenin confrontation, prompting forced evacuationsIsraeli occupation intensifies Jenin confrontation, prompting forced evacuations

The director of Jenin Government Hospital, Wisam Bakr, said Mustafa Nidal Qassem, 17, was delivered dead by the Israeli soldiers after he was taken wounded yesterday. The Red Crescent said the body of another Palestinian was found this morning in the fields apparently shot last night by the soldiers, WAFA News Agency Reported.

Israeli forces stormed the West Bank camp of Jenin, injuring more than 100 Palestinians, with a number of them suffering from critical injuries. Palestinian Health Ministry released a list of all those who lost their lives during the Israeli raid.

Thousands of Palestinians can be seen in videos forcibly leaving their homes as Israeli forces threaten to evict them as part of what Israel alleges is an operation to apprehend "Palestinian terrorists".

Also ReadIsraeli occupation intensifies Jenin confrontation, prompting forced evacuationsIsrael shots 3 Palestinians, detain 2 of them in Jenin

Confrontations continue

Confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians continue as IDF soldiers were seen using teargas grenades on those who were seeking safe refuge from the ongoing Israeli air and land attack against Jenin and its camp.

Tags:JeninWest BankIsraeli RaidIsraeli forcesJenin Refugee CampPalestine

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now