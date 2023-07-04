2 more deaths confirmed in Jenin amid Israeli raid

ALBAWABA - Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll in Jenin has risen to 10 after confirming the death of 2 Palestinians of their wounds, as thousands of civilians were forced to flee the refugee camp by Israeli soldiers and seek sanctuary elsewhere in the city.

The director of Jenin Government Hospital, Wisam Bakr, said Mustafa Nidal Qassem, 17, was delivered dead by the Israeli soldiers after he was taken wounded yesterday. The Red Crescent said the body of another Palestinian was found this morning in the fields apparently shot last night by the soldiers, WAFA News Agency Reported.

Israeli forces stormed the West Bank camp of Jenin, injuring more than 100 Palestinians, with a number of them suffering from critical injuries. Palestinian Health Ministry released a list of all those who lost their lives during the Israeli raid.

Thousands of Palestinians can be seen in videos forcibly leaving their homes as Israeli forces threaten to evict them as part of what Israel alleges is an operation to apprehend "Palestinian terrorists".

Confrontations continue

Confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians continue as IDF soldiers were seen using teargas grenades on those who were seeking safe refuge from the ongoing Israeli air and land attack against Jenin and its camp.