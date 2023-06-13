22 US soldiers injured in Syria's helicopter mishap

Breaking Headline

Published June 13th, 2023 - 05:48 GMT
helicopter mishap
A U.S. AH-64 Apache attack helicopter flies above US soldiers patrolling along the frontlines between areas held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish-backed fighters near the village of Dardara in the countryside of Tal Tamr in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on December 26, 2021. (Photo by Delil souleiman / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Twenty-two American soldiers were injured in a helicopter mishap in Syria, a statement was released by U.S. Central Command. 

The U.S. added that no enemy fire was reported. However, an investigation into the accident was launched to detect the cause behind the helicopter mishap.

Ten of the injured U.S. soldiers were evacuated to "higher care facilities," the statement also added.

Tags:helicopterhelicopter mishapUSSyria

