22 US soldiers injured in Syria's helicopter mishap

ALBAWABA - Israeli naval forces shot a Palestinian fisherman boat along the northern Gaza coast while sailing earlier this morning. Quoting the Federation of Fishermen Committees in Gaza, the correspondent ...
ALBAWABA - Twenty-two American soldiers were injured in a helicopter mishap in Syria, a statement was released by U.S. Central Command.
The U.S. added that no enemy fire was reported. However, an investigation into the accident was launched to detect the cause behind the helicopter mishap.
Ten of the injured U.S. soldiers were evacuated to "higher care facilities," the statement also added.