34 dead in Omdurman in indiscriminate shelling

ALBAWABA - Sudanese Ministry of Health in Khartoum reported that at least 34 people were killed in an indiscriminate airstrike on a public market in Omdurman.

Health authorities have reported that most of the casualties were traders and transport vehicle owners in Almalajah market. In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Health announced the death of 34 people - including a number of children, later on Monday, due to heavy explosive shelling.

Random shelling killed 34 people, including children, in a popular market in the Sudanese city of Omdurman.



The violent power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15 has killed more than 1,133 civilians and displaced 2.9 million, according to the United Nations.

As the war continues to tear through Sudan, humanitarian organizations warned of the rise in conflict-related sexual violence cases. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said his office had received reports of sexual violence against at least 53 women and girls in the Sudanese conflict, saying between 18 and 20 women had been raped in one attack.

AFP

Omdurman has witnessed heavy ordnance in recent days as both warring forces attempt to gain a strategic advantage over the other. The Sudanese Armed Forces launched strikes on residential areas around the city earlier on Friday, using heavily armed fighter planes. The RSF used this bombing to blame the Sudanese Armed Forces for the deaths of more than 22 civilians in Omdurman.