Abdollahian in Kuwait, third stop in Gulf tour

ALBAWABA - Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, made Kuwait his third stop on his tour of the Gulf region after holding diplomatic discussions in Oman and Qatar.

Amid landing in Kuwait, Abdollahian met with his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, where both discussed "the latest developments in the regional and international scene as well as the bilateral relations between Kuwait and Iran" KUNA reported.

Amirabdollahian said: "With the coordination of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran will host an international conference over combating haze in September".

The two sides exchanged views over a range of issues of mutual interest including those in political, economic, trade, parliamentary, consular, environmental fields as well as some regional developments.

Amirabdollahian said: “We will seriously try to realize this goal because we believe that our neighbors, especially Persian Gulf neighbors, have great potential and affinities for cooperation,” Tehran Times

Before arriving in Kuwait, Iranian FM held talks with Omani and Qatari officials. Amir Abdollahian stated that one of the fundamental tenets of the Iranian administration’s foreign policy is the continued expansion of all-out connections with neighbors.