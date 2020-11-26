After 104 on Hunger Strike: Israel Frees Palestinian Prisoners Maher al-Akhras

  1. Home
Published November 26th, 2020 - 12:51 GMT
An Israeli left-wing activist lifts posters during a demonstration calling for the release of Palestinian administrative detainees, including Maher al-Akhras, (image L) who's health has deteriorated while on hunger strike, during a protest outside the Israeli run Ayalon prison in Ramle near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on October 24, 2020. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP
Israeli authorities on Thursday released Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Akhras, who had been on a hunger strike for 104 days.

Al-Akhras was immediately escorted to the Najah hospital in Nablus, north of occupied West Bank, Quds News Network reported.

Al-Akhras, a father of six who comes from the northern West Bank district of Jenin, was detained on July 27 and slammed with a four-month administrative detention order without any clear charges and based on secret evidence not available even to his lawyers.

He immediately went on a hunger strike demanding his release from prison and he continued his hunger strike for 104 days, before ending it on November 6, following an agreement with the Israeli authorities to release him on November 26.

“Maher al-Akhras, and thousands like him, should not risk their lives to obtain basic human rights, which should, in theory, be guaranteed under international law,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Equally important, Palestinian prisoners should not be left alone, paying a price for daring to stand up for justice, fairness and for their people’s freedom,” Baroud added.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 palestinechronicle.com

