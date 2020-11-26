After 104 on Hunger Strike: Israel Frees Palestinian Prisoners Maher al-Akhras

Israeli authorities on Thursday released Palestinian prisoner Maher al-Akhras, who had been on a hunger strike for 104 days.

Al-Akhras was immediately escorted to the Najah hospital in Nablus, north of occupied West Bank, Quds News Network reported.

Al-Akhras, a father of six who comes from the northern West Bank district of Jenin, was detained on July 27 and slammed with a four-month administrative detention order without any clear charges and based on secret evidence not available even to his lawyers.

#Watch | Maher al-Akhras, a #Palestinian in Israeli jails who ended his 110-day hunger strike earlier this month against detention without charge or trial, arrives at Najah Hospital in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, after being released today by Israeli authorities. pic.twitter.com/qKbKQ3d1Ti — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) November 26, 2020

He immediately went on a hunger strike demanding his release from prison and he continued his hunger strike for 104 days, before ending it on November 6, following an agreement with the Israeli authorities to release him on November 26.

Watch: Maher al Akhras is on the verge of death. Tell us more about his case? #Palestine #freemaheralakhras pic.twitter.com/zj6HgKuWXp — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) November 5, 2020

“Maher al-Akhras, and thousands like him, should not risk their lives to obtain basic human rights, which should, in theory, be guaranteed under international law,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Equally important, Palestinian prisoners should not be left alone, paying a price for daring to stand up for justice, fairness and for their people’s freedom,” Baroud added.



