Algeria to reopen embassy in Ukraine

Published February 26th, 2023 - 11:44 GMT
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune attends the closing ceremony of the 31st Arab League summit in Algeria's capital Algiers on November 2, 2022. Arab leaders gathered in the Algerian capital for their first summit since a string of normalisation deals with Israel that have divided the region. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Algeria plans to reopen its embassy in Ukraine after a one-year closure prompted by the Russian invasion of the country, according to news reports from the North African country.

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune told the state television that he has tasked Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra with overseeing the reopening of the diplomatic mission.

No date for the reopening of the Algerian diplomatic mission in Algeria was disclosed,

Russia launched what President Vladimir Putin said was a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

So far, the war resulted in the death of at least more than 8,000 people and the injury of more than 13,000, according to U.N. figures.

Spain reopened its diplomatic mission in Kyiv in April 2022.

