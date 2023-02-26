Algeria to reopen embassy in Ukraine

ALBAWABA - Algeria plans to reopen its embassy in Ukraine after a one-year closure prompted by the Russian invasion of the country, according to news reports from the North African country.

#الجزائر تعلن نيتها إعادة فتح سفارتها في #كييف بعد مرور عام على إغلاقها — عربي بوست (@arabic_post) February 26, 2023

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune told the state television that he has tasked Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra with overseeing the reopening of the diplomatic mission.

No date for the reopening of the Algerian diplomatic mission in Algeria was disclosed,

🇩🇿| Le président de la République, Abdelmajid #Tebboune, dans une interview, a annoncé la réouverture de l’ambassade d’#Algérie en #Ukraine, fermée pour des raisons de sécurité après le déclenchement de la guerre en Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/H0LyyTND0c — The Algerian Post (@TheAlgiersPost) February 24, 2023

Russia launched what President Vladimir Putin said was a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

So far, the war resulted in the death of at least more than 8,000 people and the injury of more than 13,000, according to U.N. figures.

Spain reopened its diplomatic mission in Kyiv in April 2022.