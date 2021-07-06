Armed Drone Shot Down Over US Embassy in Baghdad

US forces shot down an armed drone flying over the US embassy in Baghdad on Monday night, said an Iraqi security source.

Defense systems fired rockets into the air to shoot down the drone, which was laden with explosives, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

US Embassy in Baghdad targeted in multiple drone attacks https://t.co/pQIVvgXWuF — Press TV (@PressTV) July 6, 2021

Separately on Monday, three rockets targeted Ain al-Asad air base in Al Anbar governate of western Iraq, which also houses US troops.

Iranian-backed Shiite militias are reported to be responsible for most of the attacks against US facilities and installations.