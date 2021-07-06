Armed Drone Shot Down Over US Embassy in Baghdad

  1. Home
Published July 6th, 2021
US forces shoot down armed drone over American embassy in Baghdad
A file picture shows Iraqi counter-terrorism forces standing guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad. (AFP)
Iranian-backed Shiite militias often target US installations and facilities in country

US forces shot down an armed drone flying over the US embassy in Baghdad on Monday night, said an Iraqi security source. 

Defense systems fired rockets into the air to shoot down the drone, which was laden with explosives, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Separately on Monday, three rockets targeted Ain al-Asad air base in Al Anbar governate of western Iraq, which also houses US troops.

Iranian-backed Shiite militias are reported to be responsible for most of the attacks against US facilities and installations.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

