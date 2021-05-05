  1. Home
  Biden Discusses Iran With The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Published May 5th, 2021 - 05:04 GMT
US President Joe Biden talked with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program during an event at the State Dining Room of the White House May 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden set a new goal to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot and at least 160 Americans fully vaccinated by July 4th, 2021. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince held talks over the phone.

President Joe Biden and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed discussed on Tuesday the threat posed by Iran, the White House said.

"They discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle East," the statement said.


Biden underlined the "strategic importance" of the UAE establishing relations with Israel last year and expressed his full support for expanding these arrangements.

They also agreed on the priority of working together to address conflicts, including the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

