Biden Discusses Iran With The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

President Joe Biden and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed discussed on Tuesday the threat posed by Iran, the White House said.

"They discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle East," the statement said.



Biden underlined the "strategic importance" of the UAE establishing relations with Israel last year and expressed his full support for expanding these arrangements.

They also agreed on the priority of working together to address conflicts, including the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

