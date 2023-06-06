Breaking Headline

Khakovka dam collapse

Several villages flooded after Nova Kakhovka Dam collapse

June 6th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam collapse caused floods in several villages on the Dnipro River.According to Ukrainian officials, floods engulfed several villages on the Dnipro River following the dam ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Blinken heads to Saudi Arabia to ease political friction

Blinken heads to Saudi Arabia to ease political friction

Published June 6th, 2023 - 08:52 GMT
Diplomats
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan deliver remarks to reporters before meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, October 14, 2021. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Saudi Arabia to discuss already shaken relations between Washington and Riyadh over a variety of matters ranging from ties with Iran to oil production and prices.

Blinken is expected to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) during his time in Riyadh. This visit is the second American high-profile visit after White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan visited Riyadh in May. 

The trip aims toward taking steps forward in the normalization deal with Israel. Blinken also hopes to reduce Chinese and Russian leverage in the region. 

In the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference on Monday,  Blinken said Washington had "a real national security interest" in advocating for the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, but cautioned that it will not happen quickly, The New Arab reported.

It is also expected for Bilnken to touch on Riyadh's cut down on oil production and its effect on oil prices worldwide. Saudi Arabia has invested hundreds of billions of dollars in modernizing and expanding its economy in order to minimize its reliance on petroleum products.

Tags:Antony BlinkenSaudi ArabiaPolitical Friction

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...