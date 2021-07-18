Boiling Point: Israeli Settlers Ready to Enter Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli settlers are planning to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque complex today; Palestinian resistance group Hamas has slammed Zionists' plans to storm the holy site in occupied East Jerusalem.

“These incursions by extremist settler groups under the protection of the occupation forces are an assault on our holy sites,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said in a statement.

Do I even need to say anything?#AlAqsaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/NUVw1jZ9Ca — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) July 18, 2021

“This behavior is a provocation to the sentiments of the Arabs and Muslims around the world and disrespect to all international calls condemning these incursions,” he said.

Israeli settler groups have called on supporters to force their way into Al-Aqsa complex in large numbers on Sunday to mark what they call the “destruction of the temple” in ancient times.

The so-called Sovereignty Movement in Israel is also preparing to organize a march for settlers around the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem on the same day.



On Saturday, hundreds of settlers staged a march in occupied East Jerusalem ahead of their planned incursions on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, settlers marched through the Damascus Gate near Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on their way to Jerusalem’s Western Wall, known to by Muslims as Buraq Wall.

The Israeli army declared the area a closed military zone and detained three Palestinians.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

