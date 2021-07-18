  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Boiling Point: Israeli Settlers Ready to Enter Al-Aqsa Mosque

Boiling Point: Israeli Settlers Ready to Enter Al-Aqsa Mosque

Published July 18th, 2021 - 11:12 GMT
Hamas slams Israeli settlers for Al-Aqsa compound incursions
A member of the Israeli security forces stands guard, as a group of Orthodox Jews enter the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, during the annual Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) fasting and memorial day, commemorating the destruction of ancient Jewish temples some 2000 years ago, on July 18, 2021. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP
Highlights
Israeli settler groups call on supporters to force their way into Al-Aqsa complex in large numbers on Sunday

Israeli settlers are planning to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque complex today; Palestinian resistance group Hamas has slammed Zionists' plans to storm the holy site in occupied East Jerusalem.

Also ReadVideos Show Armed Israeli Settlers Shoot Palestinians Videos Show Armed Israeli Settlers Shoot Palestinians

“These incursions by extremist settler groups under the protection of the occupation forces are an assault on our holy sites,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said in a statement.

“This behavior is a provocation to the sentiments of the Arabs and Muslims around the world and disrespect to all international calls condemning these incursions,” he said.

Israeli settler groups have called on supporters to force their way into Al-Aqsa complex in large numbers on Sunday to mark what they call the “destruction of the temple” in ancient times.

The so-called Sovereignty Movement in Israel is also preparing to organize a march for settlers around the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem on the same day.


On Saturday, hundreds of settlers staged a march in occupied East Jerusalem ahead of their planned incursions on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, settlers marched through the Damascus Gate near Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on their way to Jerusalem’s Western Wall, known to by Muslims as Buraq Wall.

The Israeli army declared the area a closed military zone and detained three Palestinians.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:east JerusalemHamasIsraelAl-AqsaAl-Aqsa mosqueIsraeli settlersHazem Qasem

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...