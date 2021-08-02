  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. British Court Decision May Allow ISIS Suspects The Right of Return to The UK

British Court Decision May Allow ISIS Suspects The Right of Return to The UK

Published August 2nd, 2021 - 10:33 GMT
ISIS members who own British citizenship may be welcomed in UK
Syria’s al-Hol camp hosting ISIS members. (DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Highlights
High Court ruled in favor of suspected Daesh member stripped of British citizenship

A court's decision may allow dozens of suspects of being involved with ISIS terrorist group to return to the UK.

Also ReadGreece Arrests Senior ISIS MemberGreece Arrests Senior ISIS Member

The High Court ruled in favor of a grandmother who was stripped of her British citizenship after being suspected of belonging to Daesh, together with her daughters.

The woman, known as D4, was a suspected national security threat and had her citizenship revoked in 2019. She now resides in a detention camp in northeast Syria.

 

The court ruled that the UK government’s decision to revoke her citizenship was unlawful as she had not been informed of the move.

The ruling has raised concerns that other terror suspects could return to the UK. A government source told The Times: “It will open up the prospect of people judged to be a national security risk being sent back here.”

Former Conservative Cabinet member David Davis warned: “This chaotic outcome demonstrates that we need to revisit this policy so these people are treated with justice, but people liable for crimes are dealt with under British law.”

Sources said at least 28 terror suspects could use the ruling to stage their own legal cases in a bid to return to the UK.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:ukISISSyriaAl-Hol camp

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...