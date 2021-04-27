Can Peace be Achieved in South Sudan?

The United Nations is strongly committed to working with the people and leaders of South Sudan to secure stability and eventual prosperity for the country, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom said.

“South Sudan is entering a new phase and people’s expectations are high. There is real hope for progress in the implementation of the peace agreement and, ultimately, achieving a more durable peace,” said Haysom.

He added, “As partners in that process, the UN will continue to work with South Sudanese as well as regional and international partners to provide stability and, ultimately, secure prosperity for all citizens.”

Haysom, a South African national, arrived in Juba on Saturday to take up his role as Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

According to UNMISS, Haysom will, after completing mandatory quarantine in compliance with local COVID-19 protocols, begin a busy schedule of meetings with South Sudan’s leaders, diplomatic community, and other key stakeholders in the peace process.

An international lawyer with expertise in reconciliation and peace processes, democratic governance, constitutional and electoral reform, Haysom has a long history of supporting South Sudan, including assisting the negotiation of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement, UNMISS stated.

“It is a privilege to continue my relationship with South Sudan by serving in this new role, leading UNMISS in its peacekeeping and peacebuilding work,” explained the new UN top official.

“Our priority is to support all efforts to push the peace process forward with a focus on key areas such as constitution-making, security, justice and economic reforms, and assisting preparations for elections,” he added.

The official said UNMISS will also continue to search for new ways to magnify the impact of its own activities and improve its performance in carrying out its mandated work to protect civilians and build peace.

