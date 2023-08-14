Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Deadly airstrike claims 26 lives in Amhara region, Ethiopia

Deadly airstrike claims 26 lives in Amhara region, Ethiopia

Published August 14th, 2023 - 03:50 GMT
Breaking
Highlights
The devastating strike struck a bustling square, catching civilians unaware and causing immense devastation.

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, an air strike on a densely populated square in the Amhara region of Ethiopia resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives, according to a statement from a reliable Ethiopian health official.

Also Read'Amhara Genocide': What is Happening in Ethiopia?'Amhara Genocide': What is Happening in Ethiopia?

The devastating strike struck a bustling square, catching civilians unaware and causing immense devastation.

 

Tags:EthiopiaAmharadeadly airstrike26 civiliansKilled

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now