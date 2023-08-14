Deadly airstrike claims 26 lives in Amhara region, Ethiopia

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, an air strike on a densely populated square in the Amhara region of Ethiopia resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives, according to a statement from a reliable Ethiopian health official.

عاجل | أ ب عن مسؤول صحي إثيوبي: 26 قتيلا في غارة جوية على ميدان مزدحم في إقليم أمهرة — الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) August 14, 2023

The devastating strike struck a bustling square, catching civilians unaware and causing immense devastation.