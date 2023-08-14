Deadly airstrike claims 26 lives in Amhara region, Ethiopia

ALBAWABA - In a statement, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced the killing of three Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in northern Syria earlier today.
The devastating strike struck a bustling square, catching civilians unaware and causing immense devastation.
ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, an air strike on a densely populated square in the Amhara region of Ethiopia resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives, according to a statement from a reliable Ethiopian health official.
