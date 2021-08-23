  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Disabled Palestinian Shot in The Foot by Israeli Soldiers Near Bethlehem

Disabled Palestinian Shot in The Foot by Israeli Soldiers Near Bethlehem

Published August 23rd, 2021 - 06:41 GMT
Palestinian sustained injuries today after being shot by Israeli forces
Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli forces the funeral of a 20-year-old Palestinian, in the village of Beit Ummar, north of the West Bank City of Hebron, on July 30, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Local news agency WAFA reported that a Palestinian young man with special needs sustained was shot and injured by Israeli forces at the Container military checkpoint, near Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

Also ReadGaza: Israel’s May Airstrikes on High-RisesGaza: Israel’s May Airstrikes on High-Rises

Israeli soldiers manning the checkpoint opened gunfire at Omar Musa Shalaldeh, 25, a disabled young man with special needs, injuring him in the foot.

Shalaldeh was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Also ReadGaza: Israel’s May Airstrikes on High-RisesIsraeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Technicians

Israeli occupation forces have a long record of shooting or even killing Palestinian civilians under false security pretenses.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Israeli forcesIsraeldisabled man

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...