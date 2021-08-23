Disabled Palestinian Shot in The Foot by Israeli Soldiers Near Bethlehem

Local news agency WAFA reported that a Palestinian young man with special needs sustained was shot and injured by Israeli forces at the Container military checkpoint, near Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli soldiers manning the checkpoint opened gunfire at Omar Musa Shalaldeh, 25, a disabled young man with special needs, injuring him in the foot.

Pictures| Israeli forces shoot, injure disabled Palestinian man near Bethlehem https://t.co/oJR7wKnlGh — Joe Catron (@jncatron) August 22, 2021

Shalaldeh was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli occupation forces have a long record of shooting or even killing Palestinian civilians under false security pretenses.