  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Egypt Boasts of Its Military Exercise

Egypt Boasts of Its Military Exercise

Published October 4th, 2021 - 09:06 GMT
Egypt holds military exercise
A paratrooper carrying the flags of Egypt and Sudan glides during the "Guardians of the Nile" joint military drill between Egypt and Sudan in the Um Sayyala area, northwest of Khartoum, on May 31, 2021. / AFP / ASHRAF SHAZLY
Highlights
Lt. Gen. Mohammed Zaki: Army has professional personnel capable of carrying out all tasks

Egypt's Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mohammed Zaki said during a military exercise that the country boasts an advanced armament system and is capable of defending itself.

Also ReadEgypt Wants to Enhance Ties With LibyaEgypt Wants to Enhance Ties With Libya

At the final stage of the Raad-32 maneuver with live ammunition, which was carried out by units from the Western Military Region in cooperation with the main branches of the armed forces, he added that the army also has professional personnel capable of carrying out all tasks, whatever the circumstances.

Zaki praised the high level of the exercise, indicating a high combat readiness and training that led to professionalism in carrying out the planned tasks.


The senior officer stated that the maneuver included the management of combat operations to develop the attack with the assistance of the country’s air assets.

He stated that the military drills also witnessed the armored elements and mechanized infantry developing the attack, penetrating hostile defenses, engaging and destroying them in complete harmony between all elements of the battle formation.

He added that the final stage of the Raad-32 drills revealed the high standard of Egyptian forces’ field and combat skills and the use of the latest control and guidance systems for various weapons and equipment.

Zaki said that the maneuver showed the combat readiness of the participating elements and their skill in using the latest means of cooperation and technical and administrative control to carry out both planned and emergency tasks during the exercise.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Raad-32 maneuverEgyptdefense ministermilitary exerciseMilitary

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...