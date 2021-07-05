Egypt Calls For UN Help to Solve The Nile Dispute

Egypt involved the UN Security Council in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute last month after negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia failed, Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian minister of foreign affairs, has said.

Shoukry said that the involvement of the UN “became necessary” following repeat statements by Ethiopia that it was determined to fill the dam.

During televised statements, the minister said that Egypt began making contact with members of the Security Council, urging them to hold a session for the second time, saying that the council should “pay attention to this important issue.” He said that Egypt had sent a letter to the council in this regard.

Egypt and Sudan requested the meeting, which was followed by “diplomatic contact with the members until they were convinced of the importance of holding the session.”



Shoukry said that he “looks forward” to the Security Council involvement, and expects them to take a bold position on the GERD dispute that helps reach a binding legal agreement meeting the aspirations of the three countries.

“Egypt has always been seeking to negotiate and reach a binding legal agreement. If there is a push by the Security Council to return to negotiations, we may reach a deal, as the Security Council is the organ that expresses the will of the international community,” he added.