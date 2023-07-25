Emergency landing in Algeria as passenger commits suicide

ALBAWABA - In a tragic incident on a Turkish Airlines flight, a passenger committed suicide by entering the restroom during a flight from Istanbul to Marrakesh.

The Boeing 737-Max 8, operated by Flight TK 619, departed Istanbul Airport at 12:40, bound for Marrakesh, Morocco. The unidentified passenger remained in the restroom for a long time, alarming the flight crew.

Opening the bathroom, the crew discovered the sad situation. Immediate medical attention was provided by both the flight crew and the doctor who happened to be on board. Despite their efforts, the passenger's life could not be saved.

As a result of the accident, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Algeria around 15:15. Medical teams, upon landing, confirmed the death of the passenger. The Algerian authorities launched an investigation into the accident, while the Turkish Airlines staff cooperated by making statements related to the tragic event.

Turkish Airlines extends its deepest condolences over the unfortunate incident and is sharing this information with the public. It declared that it is committed to dealing with such incidents quickly and responsibly.