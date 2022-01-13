Ethiopia Will Not Cooperate With Egypt On The Renaissance Dam Dispute

  1. Home
Published January 13th, 2022 - 07:12 GMT
Renaissance Dam
This picture taken on October 15, 2021 shows an aerial view of the southernmost tip of Egypt's Nile delta region, including the Qanater al-Khayreya Nile river barrages, north of the capital Cairo. (Photo by Amir MAKAR / AFP)
The African Union is supervising the Renaissance Dam negotiations, which bring together Ethiopia on one side and Egypt and Sudan on the other

Ethiopia is refusing to accept a coordination mechanism to achieve a fair and binding agreement on the filling and operation of its Renaissance Dam, said Egypt’s Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty.

“The establishment of a huge dam such as the Renaissance Dam, without coordination with the Egyptian High Dam, is a precedent that has not occurred before, and requires a clear and binding coordination mechanism between them, which Ethiopia rejects,” he added.


He said Egypt has agreed to the construction of other dams in Nile Basin countries such as Uganda and Ethiopia, and does not object to the Renaissance Dam, but is concerned that a legally binding agreement has not been reached. Abdel-Aty added that Egypt meets 97 percent of its water needs from the Nile River. 

The African Union is supervising the Renaissance Dam negotiations, which bring together Ethiopia on one side and Egypt and Sudan on the other.

Previous rounds of negotiations between the three countries have failed, with Ethiopia insisting on completing the filling of the dam’s reservoir.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Renaissance DamEgyptEthiopia

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved.

