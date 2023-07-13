EU blames Hezbollah for presidential crisis

ALBAWABA - The EU Parliament released a statement pushing toward sanctions to be imposed on those who have hands in obstructing the democratic and electoral process in the Lebanese institutions.

In the statement, the EU urged all parties to step in and bear accountability as the situation in Lebanon deteriorates, beginning with the presidential void since October of last year and the aftermath of the 2020 explosion.

The statement also accused Hezbollah, Amal, and their allies of resorting to "unconstitutional tactics to prevent the conclusion of the parliamentary vote, such as walking out after the first round or breaking quorums to block the election of the opposition candidate".

The EU also called for an independent international fact-finding mission to Lebanon to investigate the Beirut explosion within the framework of the U.N, NaharNet reported.

"The current situation in Lebanon is extremely alarming and deeply concerning," the statement warned, as Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri has been refusing to hold open voting rounds to elect a President contrary to the provisions of the Lebanese constitution.

They also encouraged Lebanon's leadership to respect the judiciary's independence and "assist every effort that would allow those responsible for the decisions that led to the blast in the port of Beirut to be properly investigated and held to account".