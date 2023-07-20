EU renews Russia sanctions till January 2024

ALBAWABA - The European Union renews its sanctions on Russia until the end of January 2024.

In an official press release, the European Union announced renewing its sanctions bundle on Russia for additional 6 months.

"These sanctions, first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, were significantly expanded since February 2022, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine" the press release reads.