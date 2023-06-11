Fighting in Khartoum renews after 24 hour truce

ALBAWABA - Smoke took over the skies of Khartoum earlier on Sunday, as fighting renews after the 24-hour truce agreed on between two Generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemedti.

On Friday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter that "representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 24-hour countrywide ceasefire beginning on June 10 at 6:00 a.m. Khartoum time."

#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America announce that representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 24-hour countrywide ceasefire beginning on June 10 at 6:00 a.m. Khartoum time. pic.twitter.com/WChGntroxH — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 9, 2023

Due to earlier truce agreements being routinely breached by both sides of the war, Khartoum residents cautiously welcomed the 24-hour ceasefire. Before the fighting started up again, locals were spotted hurrying to the marketplaces in Khartoum to stock up on food and necessities.

"The truce is a chance for us to get some food supplies after we lived on rationed quantities in recent days," said one of the shoppers, Mohamad Radwan, The New Arab reported.