The Final Two of The Escaped Palestinian Prisoners Arrested in Jenin

Published September 19th, 2021 - 06:43 GMT
Israeli forces capture last 2 Palestinian inmates in Jenin
A Palestinian carries a placard during a gathering outside the Gilboa prison in northern Israel on September 18, 2021, to express their support of the Palestinian prisoners. Six inmates staged a dramatic escape from Gilboa jail in northern Israel on September 6 after digging a tunnel under a sink in their cell and making their way to freedom. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Highlights
Other 4 Palestinian inmates who escaped from Gilboa Prison were apprehended last week

Police revealed on Saturday Israeli forces have recaptured the last two escaped Palestinian prisoners following last week’s jailbreak from a high-security prison.

In a statement, the police said that the two Palestinians Iham Kamamji and Monadel Infiat were captured in the city of Jenin.

“The house where the two fugitives were staying was detected by the intelligence given by Israel’s internal security service, Shin-Bet, and they were arrested by the Israeli forces without showing any resistance,” the statement added.

 

Six Palestinian inmates tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6. Israeli forces managed to capture four of them after a large-scale manhunt.

There are around 4,850 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 225 children, and 540 “administrative detainees,” according to observers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

