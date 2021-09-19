The Final Two of The Escaped Palestinian Prisoners Arrested in Jenin

Police revealed on Saturday Israeli forces have recaptured the last two escaped Palestinian prisoners following last week’s jailbreak from a high-security prison.

In a statement, the police said that the two Palestinians Iham Kamamji and Monadel Infiat were captured in the city of Jenin.

There was reports of gunfire in Jenin as Israeli troops surrounded the home in which Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat were hiding. Two other suspects who allegedly aided the escapees were arrested. No reports of any injuries. pic.twitter.com/CxWFbnkLh1 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 19, 2021

“The house where the two fugitives were staying was detected by the intelligence given by Israel’s internal security service, Shin-Bet, and they were arrested by the Israeli forces without showing any resistance,” the statement added.

Six Palestinian inmates tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6. Israeli forces managed to capture four of them after a large-scale manhunt.

There are around 4,850 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 225 children, and 540 “administrative detainees,” according to observers.

