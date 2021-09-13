  1. Home
  3. After Beatings: Palestinian Prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi Transferred to Hospital

Published September 13th, 2021 - 06:17 GMT
Israeli authorities will transfer recaptured Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi to hospital
Leader of the Al-Aqsa Martys Brigades Zakaria Zubeidi in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, 26 March 2007. (Photo by SAIF DAHLAH / AFP)
Zakaria Zubeidi caught by Israeli forces after jailbreak from high-security prison

Local media reported that Israel planning to transfer recaptured Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi to hospital for medical treatment.

Zubeidi will be moved to Rambam Hospital for treatment in the northern city of Haifa, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Zubeidi, along with other five Palestinian prisoners, had escaped from the high-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel on Monday. He and three other inmates, however, were caught by Israeli forces.

 

His defense lawyer Avigdor Feldman had earlier asked the court to transfer the Palestinian prisoner to hospital for treatment, saying that Israeli officers had hid Zubeidi’s face from cameras during Saturday’s court session to hide his injuries.

On Saturday, the court extended the police detention of Zubeidi and the three other prisoners till Sept. 19

The jailbreak has been hailed as a “big victory” by Palestinians, while Israelis decried it as a major security and intelligence failure.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

