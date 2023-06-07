Hezbollah presidential candidate rejected, Syria mediates

ALBAWABA - Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader, Michel Aoun, flied to Damascus to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after Hezbollah nominated presidential candidate was rejected by FPM.

This visit comes after FPM's rejection of Hezbollah-backed Suleiman Frangieh's candidacy and support for opposition presidential candidate Jihad Azour.

Aoun was recorded saying that Jihad Azour, former finance minister, is “a technocrat and works at the IMF (as Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department), which is what Lebanon needs, while the head of the Marada Movement, Suleiman Frangieh, is an integral part of the ruling system that has brought Lebanon to where it is", Arab News reported.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with former Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Damascus. pic.twitter.com/hAEtjFddO0 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 6, 2023

Aoun was accompanied on his visit by Pierre Raffoul, a former minister of state. Considering that Suleiman Frangieh, who is supported by Hezbollah, is a close friend of Assad, the goal of this visit is to deepen ties with Damascus.

Since Michel Aoun's term as president came to an end in late October 2022, Lebanon has been without a president. Political dispute has taken over Lebanon's political scene ever since.