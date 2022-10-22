Houthis Attack Ship With Two Drones Off Yemeni Coast

ALBAWABA - The Houthis are being accused of launching on attack on Al-Dabba Port in Hadramaut in the south of Yemen. News of the attack is being carried out by many news agency and websites.

🇾🇪🛢🚢An attack has been reported this afternoon in Yemen against oil infrastructure in the port of Shihr, Hadramaut, using 2 suicide drones as an oil tanker prepared to enter the port.



The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was only a warning attack pic.twitter.com/CLT9G6lCiV — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) October 21, 2022

This is the first such attack on the port after the Houthis refused to extend its truce agreement that expired early this month with many fearing an escalation or going back to the violent status quo ante that existed prior to 2 April when the first truce was signed between the Houthis and Yemen's UN recognized government.



Yemen's Houthi rebels claim an attack on a southern oil port, the first of its kind since a truce came to an end earlier this month https://t.co/UZ68XSYv7s — TRT World (@trtworld) October 21, 2022

The attack - made through two explosive-laden drones as reported by news websites was carried out against a ship that was seeking to load oil for international markets. The Houthis said this was 'looted oil' and wouldn't allow it.

Silence from @OSE_Yemen on the Houthi attack on Dhabah Port. You better know that Houthis have no right to demand southern oil revenues. It belongs to the south and the Houthis are doing this because you empowered them, the criminals at the @UN helped the Houthis terrorize Yemen. — Sahar Alyafai سحر (@saharyafa) October 22, 2022

The Yemeni government on Friday condemned a recent attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on a port in Hadhramaut. “All options against the attack are on the table,” said state news agency Saba, citing a statement by the government according to Anadolu.

After the Houthis' terrorist attack on Dabba oil port in Yemen, the Yemeni Government affirms that all options are open to respond to this military escalation and calls on all countries to condemn this terrorist act and the rogue Iranian regime behind it.https://t.co/JWnkkKh2oM — Yemen Embassy D.C. (@YemenEmbassy_DC) October 21, 2022

Governor Mebhut bin Madi confirmed Thursday that the Houthis attacked the Al-Dabba Port in Hadramaut with two unmanned aerial vehicles, the Turkish news agency added.

The Houthis says this is a warning to the southern government and part of the problem - and which is why they refused to renew a truce that is related to the fact that they want the Aden government to pay salaries of government employees in the north.