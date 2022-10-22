Houthis Attack Ship With Two Drones Off Yemeni Coast

  1. Home
Off the coast of Hadramaut
A picture taken on August 8th, 2018 shows a skiff sailing off the waterfront of the Hadramaut provincial capital of al-Mukalla. [Karim Sahib/AFP]

ALBAWABA - The Houthis are being accused of launching on attack on  Al-Dabba Port in Hadramaut in the south of Yemen. News of the attack is being carried out by many news agency and websites. 

This is the first such attack on the port after the Houthis refused to extend its truce agreement that expired early this month with many fearing an escalation or going back to the violent status quo ante that existed prior to 2 April when the first truce was signed between the Houthis and Yemen's UN recognized government. 
 

The attack - made through two explosive-laden drones as reported by news websites was carried out against a ship that was seeking to load oil for international markets. The Houthis said this was 'looted oil' and wouldn't allow it. 

The Yemeni government on Friday condemned a recent attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on a port in Hadhramaut. “All options against the attack are on the table,” said state news agency Saba, citing a statement by the government according to Anadolu

Governor Mebhut bin Madi confirmed Thursday that the Houthis attacked the Al-Dabba Port in Hadramaut with two unmanned aerial vehicles, the Turkish news agency added. 

The Houthis says this is a warning to the southern government and part of the problem - and which is why they refused to renew a truce that is related to the fact that they want the Aden government to pay salaries of government employees in the north. 

 

 

