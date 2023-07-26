ALBAWABA - US District Judge Maryellen Noreika expressed concern over the deal federal prosecutors reached with Hunter Biden for his gun possession offense, calling it "unusِual." The deal includes "non-standard terms," granting Biden "broad immunity" from other potential charges.

The move to make the diversion agreement public and discuss it in open court raised eyebrows as such agreements are typically kept private.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley weighs in on Hunter Biden's Plea Deal

Republican Senator Josh Hawley commented on the back-and-forth in court regarding Hunter Biden's plea deal, asserting that the deal was flawed from the start and could potentially lead to more charges. The judge's intervention indicates concerns about possible additional charges and the scope of the agreement, which has raised eyebrows. Hawley emphasizes that Biden should not receive special treatment and must be treated like any other person under the law.

Hunter Biden Reveals Foreign Companies He Worked For

During the court proceedings, Hunter Biden disclosed the names of foreign companies he worked for, including the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and the Chinese energy company CEFC, which faced scrutiny from House Republicans. Additionally, Biden acknowledged his knowledge of owing tax money.

Prosecutors and Defense Reach Revised Plea Deal for Hunter Biden

The Hunter Biden plea proceedings have resumed, resulting in a revised agreement. The limited deal now covers the years 2014 to 2019 and focuses on tax offenses, drug use, and gun possession. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to tax misdemeanors for 2017 and 2018, with the agreement also encompassing his tax-related conduct for the preceding three years. Notably, the deal does not protect him from potential future charges.