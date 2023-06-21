Report with 630 pages exposes Hunter Biden laptop

ALBAWABA - A non-profit research group exposing corruption & blackmail called Marco Polo has released a new book that highlights the scandal of Hunter Biden, the second son of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Marco Polo's new "630-page report on the Biden Laptop" allegedly documents 459 crimes committed by the Bidens and their associates, the new report including 140 business crimes, 191 sex crimes as well as 128 drug crimes.

Marco Polo offers the new report for free to get the online version, however, if you want to get a hard copy you can pay $50 to get the book including delivery fees.

1. @MarcoPolo501c3 released a 630-page Report on the Biden Laptop that thoroughly documents 459 crimes committed by the Bidens & their associates.



•140 business crimes

•191 sex crimes

•128 drug crimes



Free Copy: https://t.co/vEDzU1wdz0



Book: https://t.co/DHhQfw0ky5 pic.twitter.com/yKZtzSL27y — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 20, 2023

According to media outlets, after a five-year investigation, Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanour tax crimes and admit to illegally possessing a gun while a drug user.

The U.S. Attorney in Delaware revealed that a plea agreement has been reached, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Hunter Biden is still facing a maximum penalty of a year in prison on each of the tax charges and 10 years in prison on the gun charge, the U.S. justice department added in a statement.

Furthermore, Hunter Biden's lawyer Chris Clark said: "I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life."