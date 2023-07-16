Incendiary forest fire engulfs homes in Turkey

ALBAWABA - A devastating forest fire has erupted in the district of Belen, Hatay province, posing a grave threat to residential areas. Firefighters are battling to bring the flames under control as the fire dangerously approaches inhabited regions.

Belen Mayor Ibrahim Gul has urged residents in the vicinity to evacuate their homes, stating that three houses have already succumbed to the blaze. As a precautionary measure, the neighborhoods of Gulpinar and Sogukoluk have been evacuated.

Forest fire crews swiftly responded to the incident, launching both aerial and ground operations to combat the fire in the Derebahce neighborhood of Soğukoluk plateau. The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli, confirmed the mobilization of significant resources, including nine aircraft, 21 helicopters, 59 fire trucks, and 375 personnel to contain the blaze.

Despite ongoing firefighting efforts, the fire has spread to a few houses, intensifying concerns for the safety of residents and the surrounding area. Mayor Ibrahim Gul stressed the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for residents near the fire zone to vacate their homes immediately. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries thus far.

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatli acknowledged the gravity of the situation, disclosing that support teams from neighboring provinces have been enlisted to aid in the firefighting operations. The evacuation of residents from settlements within the affected areas has been executed to ensure their safety.

As the fire rages on, with strong winds exacerbating its spread, residents and local communities anxiously observe the tireless efforts of firefighting teams from vantage points. The duration and magnitude of the fire remain a cause for concern, and further updates on containment efforts are anticipated.