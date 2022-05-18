Iran Calls For Action Against Israeli Crimes

Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Zahra Ershadi has slammed the international community's inaction on Israel's war crimes and continuous terrorism against the Palestinian people, saying the Security Council must take immediate action to hold the regime responsible for its brutalities.

"Every day, we are witnessing the Israel regime's crimes against the Palestinian people," Ershadi said on Tuesday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, to take swift measures in support of the Palestinian people to end the Israeli aggression and impunity and to hold the regime accountable for the international crimes it has committed over the decades," she emphasized.

For decades Sherine Abu Aqleh has been a notable journalist on Al Jazeera reporting the Israeli war crimes against Palestinians. Today the Israeli occupation forces shot her in the head. They killed her. Will Israel be sanctioned? Boycotted? Isolated? Condemned? pic.twitter.com/YSuWi08Qop — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) May 11, 2022

Pointing to the recent murder of a renowned Palestinian journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Iranian diplomat said the Israeli forces brutally martyred Shireen Abu Akleh in an attempt to silence the voice of the Palestinian people's resistance against the regime's acts of aggression and occupation, "something that will never materialize."

Abu Akleh, a veteran of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network's Arabic service, was shot in the head on Wednesday, when she was reporting on an Israeli raid against Palestinians living in the Jenin refugee camp.

Her tragic death sent shockwaves across the region, drawing global condemnation. The United Nations and the European Union, among others, have called for a full investigation into what has been described as a deliberate killing “in cold blood.”

New footage has revealed Israeli forces’ brutality and violence at the funeral of the slain Palestinian journalist as they stormed a hospital prior to the procession, hitting and shoving people inside, including patients, and firing from the grounds of the medical facility.



In a tweet on Sunday, Iran’s top human rights official also said the Israeli regime, owing to the United States’ unswerving support, will continue its “unspeakable crimes” with no end in sight, urging the international community to make a stand to put an end to Tel Aviv’s atrocities.

“Enjoying the United States’ unwavering support for decades, the regime’s unspeakable crimes will continue with no end in sight – unless the intl. community makes a stand!” Kazem Gharibabadi, the secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs, tweeted.