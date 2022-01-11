Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian in Qatar on Regional Tour

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has arrived in Qatar on the second leg of his regional tour with the intention of advancing the Iranian administration’s policy of establishing closer ties with neighboring countries.

Speaking upon his arrival in Doha early on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that his visits to Oman and Qatar are in line with strengthening Iran’s friendly relations with its neighbors.

China confirmed today that Iran's foreign minister Amirabdollahian is headed to Beijing on Friday. He's in Qatar today, following a trip to Oman.



Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal and GCC FMs are also visiting Beijing this week. https://t.co/DhZevXWLDv https://t.co/BasY0bPN4y — Golnar Motevalli (@golnarM) January 11, 2022

He is set to meet with Qatrai Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani later in the day to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of trade and on regional and international issues.

The top Iranian diplomat told reporters that he would exchange views with Qatari officials on Iran’s capacity to provide the 2022 FIFA World Cup host with technical and engineering services.

He said that in Muscat, he exchanged views with Omani officials on the political cooperation between the two countries, on the investment in Iran’s port city of Chabahar, and on the resumption of vessel movements along with Iran Air and Oman Air flights.\

Amir-Abdollahian further explained that he held discussions about the developments in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Palestine, as well as the ongoing talks in Vienna between Tehran and other remaining parties to the 2015 deal to revive the deal.

“As you know, the Omanis played a role in concluding negotiations in the form of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) both at the multilateral level and in relation to some Western parties. The Omanis still have sincere intentions for the talks to achieve a lasting result and continue their diplomatic efforts to help the [negotiators] reach a good agreement,” he added.

On Monday, Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Muscat, where he met with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said and Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi and Mohammed Abdulsalam, chief negotiator of Yemen’s National Salvation Government.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrives in Qatar on the second leg of his regional trip to advance Tehran’s neighbors first policy. https://t.co/yzT8FYNBvF — Yusuf abdul (@Yusufab18116754) January 11, 2022

Additionally, he held talks with the Iranians residing in Oman before leaving for Qatar.

Upon arriving in Muscat, the chief Iranian diplomat said that pursuing the policy of good neighborliness and expansion of interactions with neighboring countries are top on the foreign policy agenda of the current Iranian administration.

“We hope that promotion of relations with our northern neighbors in recent months would help strengthen ties with the Persian Gulf neighbors and further expand cooperation among neighboring countries,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.