Iraq: Seven Killed in Attacks on Power Plants

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured in attacks on power plants in recent days, the Iraqi government said on Friday.

There have been several attacks on power plants in different parts of the country in recent days, according to the Iraqi Security Media Cell.

No further details were provided on who carried out the attacks.



No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Daesh/ISIS terrorists are suspected for such attacks, according to the local media.

Over the past few days, electricity transmission lines have been the target of attacks in the northern provinces of Salahuddin, Diyala and Kirkuk.