  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iraq: Seven Killed in Attacks on Power Plants

Iraq: Seven Killed in Attacks on Power Plants

Published July 4th, 2021 - 11:46 GMT
killed, 11 injured in recent attacks on power plants
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
No group has so far claimed responsibility for attacks on power plants

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured in attacks on power plants in recent days, the Iraqi government said on Friday.

Also ReadIraqi Premier Pledges to Fight ISIS at NATO SummitIraqi Premier Pledges to Fight ISIS at NATO Summit

There have been several attacks on power plants in different parts of the country in recent days, according to the Iraqi Security Media Cell.

No further details were provided on who carried out the attacks.


No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Daesh/ISIS terrorists are suspected for such attacks, according to the local media.

Also ReadIraqi Premier Pledges to Fight ISIS at NATO SummitIraq Hawk Down

Over the past few days, electricity transmission lines have been the target of attacks in the northern provinces of Salahuddin, Diyala and Kirkuk.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:DiyalaKirkukIraqpower plants

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...