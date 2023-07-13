Israel and Palestinian Authority agree to halt Israeli military operations in Jenin

ALBAWABA- Israel and the Palestinian Authority have agreed to cease Israeli military operations in Jenin. According to an Israeli security source cited by Channel 14, the purpose of this agreement is to allow the Palestinian security services to regain control over the Jenin area, which they had lost.

It is noteworthy that Israeli occupation forces conducted a wide-scale military operation early last week, involving the storming of Jenin Camp and the destruction of approximately 80% of its infrastructure. This aggressive two-day operation is considered the most extensive in decades.

Jenin refugee camp on July 6, 2023, following a large-scale Israeli military operation. (AFP)

In the aftermath of the destruction caused by the Israeli forces, President Abbas visited the area and personally witnessed the devastation left behind. The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has classified Israel's storming of the Jenin camp as a war crime. The severity of the situation and the broad-scale destruction have brought attention to the urgent need for intervention and accountability in the region.

The agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority to halt the military operations in Jenin marks a potential turning point, providing an opportunity for the Palestinian security services to restore order and stability to the area. However, the aftermath of the destructive military operation highlights the pressing need for international scrutiny and action to address the alleged war crimes committed and ensure justice for the affected residents of Jenin Camp.