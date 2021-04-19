Israel Holds a Security Drill at The Jordan Valley Crossing, Monday

Highlights
Security drill will be conducted at the Jordan Valley.
Israel's Crossings Authority will hold a security drill at the Jordan Valley crossing between 5:00 and 11:00 p.m. on Monday, Israeli media reported.
During the exercise, Route 90 will be closed off periodically.
Explosions and gunshots may be heard in the area.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
