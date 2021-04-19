Israel Holds a Security Drill at The Jordan Valley Crossing, Monday

Israel's Crossings Authority will hold a security drill at the Jordan Valley crossing between 5:00 and 11:00 p.m. on Monday, Israeli media reported.

During the exercise, Route 90 will be closed off periodically.

Explosions and gunshots may be heard in the area.