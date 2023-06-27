Israeli forces crackdown in Bethlehem and Nablus

ALBAWABA - Earlier this morning, Israeli forces carried out a crackdown raid across multiple parts of the West Bank, arresting three Palestinians in Bethlehem, in addition to two others sustaining serious live bullets injuries in Nablus during clashes between Israeli forces and residents of the city.

After searching and ransacking their homes, Israeli forces arrested Ehab Ahmed Thawabteh, 29, from the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, Muhammad Issam Hammamra, 17, and Sabri Mohamed Hamamra, 17, from the village of Husan.

On the other hand, two Palestinians suffered injuries in Nablus, one by a live bullet to the pelvis and the other by shrapnel in the eye. Both were taken to the hospital right away for treatment.

According to WAFA News Agency, Israaeli forces stormed several neighborhoods in Nablus, amid gunfire, sound bombs, and gas. Six citizens were arrested from their homes after they searched them: Baha 'at al-Taqqouq from al-Dahiyah, journalist Mohammad Anwar Mona from Zata, Hamza al-Jarf, Khalil Marshoud from Balata camp, Hamza Ja'aara, and Majed Nouri.