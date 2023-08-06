Israeli occupation forces assassinate three Palestinians in Jenin

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident today, Sunday, Israeli special forces opened fire on a vehicle near Jenin, resulting in the death of three Palestinians.

Reports from Israeli media indicate that the operation was a targeted killing of a Palestinian cell by the renowned "Yamam" special forces. The Israeli forces claim that the cell was planning attacks against Israeli targets.

According to the Israeli channel "Kan," the Yamam special forces unit executed the operation just moments before, successfully eliminating the alleged armed cell near Jenin. Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, confirmed the operation but did not provide immediate details on the incident.

Earlier, Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli domestic intelligence agency "Shin Bet," issued a warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that settler terrorism could fuel further Palestinian counter-terrorism.

