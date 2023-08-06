Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli occupation forces assassinate three Palestinians in Jenin

Israeli occupation forces assassinate three Palestinians in Jenin

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 6th, 2023 - 03:27 GMT
Breaking
Highlights
Earlier, Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli domestic intelligence agency "Shin Bet," issued a warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that settler terrorism could fuel further Palestinian counter-terrorism.

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident today, Sunday, Israeli special forces opened fire on a vehicle near Jenin, resulting in the death of three Palestinians.

Also ReadIsraeli forces storm Rummanah village in the West BankIsraeli forces storm Rummanah village in the West Bank

 Reports from Israeli media indicate that the operation was a targeted killing of a Palestinian cell by the renowned "Yamam" special forces. The Israeli forces claim that the cell was planning attacks against Israeli targets.

According to the Israeli channel "Kan," the Yamam special forces unit executed the operation just moments before, successfully eliminating the alleged armed cell near Jenin. Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, confirmed the operation but did not provide immediate details on the incident.

Earlier, Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli domestic intelligence agency "Shin Bet," issued a warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that settler terrorism could fuel further Palestinian counter-terrorism.
 

Tags:PalestineIsraelJeninAssissination

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now