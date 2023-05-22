Israeli raid kills 3 Palestinians in Nablus

  1. Home
Published May 22nd, 2023 - 05:30 GMT
Balata refugee camp
Palestinians check a damaged building following an Israeli army raid at the Balata refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP / )
Israeli military raid on Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

ALBAWABA - At least 3 Palestinians were killed earlier this morning during an Israeli military raid on Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

According to the Ministry of Health, six people were also injured during the raid. witnesses said that a large number of Israeli snippers were scattered across rooftops in the camp.

Clashes sparked between Palestinians and Israeli forces as the army broke into Balata looking to arrest what they claim to be outlaws.

Israeli forces broke into a number of houses across the camp, searching and ransacking them. They also blew up the Abu Shalal family's house injuring a young boy and a girl.

According to WAFA News Agency, Israeli forces killed 156 Palestinians since the start of the year, 36 of them are below the age of 18.

