Israeli Soldier Storm Refugee Camp, Kill a Palestinian Youth in The West Bank

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian youth to death early on Tuesday after soldiers stormed the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian medical sources said a civilian was killed during clashes that erupted with Israeli soldiers after storming the refugee camp, east of the Nablus city.

BREAKING | A #Palestinian teenager, Emad Khaled Hashash, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces who raided Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, medical sources have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/w5SGZSdrXL — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 24, 2021

The sources, preferred not to be named, at the Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, told Anadolu Agency that a civilian arrived at the hospital suffering from serious injuries, but lost his life.



Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers stormed the Balata camp to arrest Palestinians, and clashes erupted with a number of young men in the refugee camp.

They added that the Israeli soldiers used live bullets and tear gas canisters, while young men threw stones at the forces.

The medical sources have yet to announce the name of the slain and more details.

Clashes usually erupt after the Israeli forces storm Palestinian cities and towns, to arrest Palestinians from their homes.