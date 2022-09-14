  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Soldier, Two Palestinians Killed in Jenin Clashes

Israeli Soldier, Two Palestinians Killed in Jenin Clashes

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 14th, 2022 - 05:57 GMT
The Palestinian flag
Israeli forces keep position during clashes with Palestinians following a protest against the establishment of Israeli outposts, in Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on September 9, 2022. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

An Israeli army officer was killed during clashes near Jenin, West Bank, last night, sources in the occupation army announced.

Also ReadIsrael Tells Palestinian Mom With 4 Orphaned Kids to Demolish Her HomeIsrael Tells Palestinian Mom With 4 Orphaned Kids to Demolish Her Home

Two Palestinians were also killed overnight in an exchange of fire with Israeli troops near the village of Jalma, near Jenin on Tuesday night.

Palestinian media revealed the names of the two Palestinians killed during last night's clashes as Ahmed Abed and Abdul Rahman Abed, from the village of Kafr Dan near Jenin.

Sources further stated one of them was an intelligence officer in the Palestinian Authority's security forces.

Tags:palestinianPalestineIsraelIDF

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...