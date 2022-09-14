Israeli Soldier, Two Palestinians Killed in Jenin Clashes

An Israeli army officer was killed during clashes near Jenin, West Bank, last night, sources in the occupation army announced.

Two Palestinians were also killed overnight in an exchange of fire with Israeli troops near the village of Jalma, near Jenin on Tuesday night.

‘An IDF officer was killed in an exchange of fire with two armed Palestinian gunmen near the village of Jalma, north of the West Bank city of Jenin.’https://t.co/fPk6WC8fVK — The Shadow Company (@TheShadowComp) September 14, 2022

Palestinian media revealed the names of the two Palestinians killed during last night's clashes as Ahmed Abed and Abdul Rahman Abed, from the village of Kafr Dan near Jenin.

Sources further stated one of them was an intelligence officer in the Palestinian Authority's security forces.