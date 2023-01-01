Israel's deadly war on Iran in 2023

The year 2023 may witness an all out nuclear war on the global level. This possibility is becoming a sobering reality not because of the Ukraine war that is set to continue for the foreseeable future but by Israel with its a new and alarmingly hawkish tendencies.

With Netanyahu back in the driving seat as a 6th-time prime minister leading the most rightwing government in Israel's history, another deadly, destructive strike on Iran has become most likely because the Jewish state – both, its politicians and military – are not making any secret of the fact that they are on a flight mode to bomb that country and knock out its nuclear sites and no doubt other military bases.



For the world this should be a greatly worrying development. NATO, America and the West, should from now shift their attention from what is becoming a "long-haul war in Ukraine" to dangerous rapid developments in the Middle East which has long become a boiling pot whose lid is likely to burst anytime soon and the consequences of which should be too horrendous to consider.

If the purpose of NATO goading Russia into invading disputed territories was to degrade Russia, on behalf of Israel’s readiness to invade Iran, shouldn’t Russia’s foreign activity be “lessening”?https://t.co/SbEdnwIG7V — Cyril🌱Matvech (@Cyril_Matvech) January 1, 2023



Disturbing views has been uttered by previous Israeli governments and today's present hawkish administration in an almost repetitive rolling style is heralding unspeakable set of devastating set of deadly scenarios. First point to consider, is the fact that Israel has made it abundantly clear it doesn't want the USA to rejoin the 2015 UN-sponsored Joint Comprehensive Protection Agreement which the United States left in 2018. Tehran-Washington talks on that score have been stalemated since August which is music to the ears of the Israeli government.



Towards the end of 2022, Israel's officials become bold in saying they are hot on the heels of Iran and they will attack it to get rid of what they call its nuclear menace. First on the scene were the words of the outgoing Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi who openly said Israel is prepared to attack Iranian nuclear sites in the very near future and its military is on standby.



There were no mincing of words. "The level of preparedness in Iran has dramatically improved," he said at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv University. Kochavi added if the Israeli army is given the green light "it will fulfil the permission" and attack the Iran and its nuclear facilities willingly and easily.

From Syria to #Palestine,from Iraq to Lebanon,from yemen to Afghanistan and from Iran to the entire Middle East,it doesn't matter;he was a soldier without borders;security is owed to this Iranian #Hero ;

A soldier whose nightmare will live on in #Israel forever;#جانفدا pic.twitter.com/KNkJcBspTo — 🇮🇷عالیجناب🇮🇷 (@Alijena15974345) January 1, 2023



He was speaking frankly despite the dangers of such talk, stating that the Israeli military carried regularly attacks in Syria and elaborating that there is an attack in the Middle East regionally on an almost weekly basis. We know that Israeli missiles target Syria frequently because of the constant news on that score. Now Kochavi is emphasizing the point at length.

Israel had been attacking Damascus and the Syrian cities for years but, but most of the time, it would not declare that it is the country behind the attack. However, recently a more bold, forthright and high profile approach has been detected. They are not denying their military action but as usual are not explicit about the fact. The truth of the matter as well, is everybody knows the Israeli military was behind the bombing of the Damascus Airport and putting it out of actions for weeks in the middle of last year as well as bombing other military basis and areas in Syria including the Aleppo Airport.

More and more is being said by Israeli officials about their protracted actions. Take the views of Benny Gantz, the now ex-Defense Minister. Shortly before he left office in late December, and after the comments made by Kochavi he told Israeli air force cadets that "in two or three years…you…might be "taking part in an attack on nuclear sites in Iran". He was talking about it as if this was the most natural thing in the world and will definitely happen.

Iran launches explosive drone at mock Israeli Navy base during drill | The Times of Israel https://t.co/qbrTuCemGK — mdk (@ccionuomision) January 1, 2023

This is indeed open war-mongering for it opens up the possibility of an outright nuclear exchange between the two countries despite the fact Iran has always said its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. This kind of abrasive talk from Israel is the beginning of a "slippery-slope" to a nuclear exchange and may force Iran to change its military capabilities, objectives, perception and intentions.



Already there is a lack of confidence crisis between Iran and the international parties - USA, Britain, France minus Russia and China – on the JCOPA deal and its current stalemate status, as western states argue Tehran has long bypassed its uranium enrichment level and is 60% well-advanced to making a nuclear bomb. What this means on the Middle East level, Israel may use this to strike Iran even earlier than predicted by Gantz, especially in the light of what Kochavi said about Israeli military preparedness. A military strike now in their perception would be far better than wait for Iran to reach its 100% enrichment. Then Israeli wouldn't dare attack because of the old and trusted MAD concept of "mutually assured destruction".



Israel is already trigger-happy if that is the correct phrase that can be used and judging from the clandestine activity it has been carrying out in the Middle East and its attacks on two Iranian scientists in the past year and before that in the killing of the country's chief nuclear program Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020. All this suggests also is Israel is carefully waiting and watching for the right moment to strike again.



But, to hit at Iran's nuclear reactors and sites might be more complicated operation because of the consequences and aftereffects. Would Israeli politicians and military really be able to go the go-ahead and strike, knowing full-well of the potential regional and global dangers or is this just fancy scenarios Israel is building up and that if strikes are carried out they will much more limited and measured in the light of what Iran already has. Plus the Iranian military is not likely to sit with its hands behind its back as sitting ducks as seen from their recent navy drills.

What makes the situation worse however, is the fact that Netanyahu is in the driving seat as head of a rightwing government and is going to be giving, as he said, the Iran nuclear file, his top priority which means Israel is already contemplating of hitting Iran.



