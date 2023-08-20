Japan plans GCC foreign ministers meeting in Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - According to the Kyodo news agency, citing anonymous diplomatic sources, Japan is preparing for a meeting of the Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states in Saudi Arabia in early September.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will attend the meeting and may also visit Egypt and Jordan, Kyodo said. No comment was immediately available from Japan’s foreign ministry.

According to Kyodo, Japan wants to strengthen ties with the oil-producing countries to maintain a reliable energy supply from the Middle East, where the US is losing power and China is gaining.

When Japan and the GCC announced the resumption of free trade discussions in July, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Middle East.

The foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss a free trade agreement and technological cooperation in next-generation energy sources, according to Kyodo, adding that Iran's nuclear program may also be on the table.

Japan's PM visit to the Gulf region

Earlier in July, the Japanese Prime Minister visited Jeddah for an official visit to the Kingdom. He was welcomed by the Deputy Emir of Mecca. The visit holds the promise of forging pathways toward mutual prosperity.

During the visit, the Saudi Minister of Oil emphasized the solidity of the Saudi-Japanese relations in the field of energy, which have flourished for half a century and continue to grow and diversify.

Kishida concluded his Gulf tour in Qatar, focusing on securing energy supplies and promoting Japanese high-tech. During his visit to Qatar, Kishida met with Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Doha, discussing economic and energy cooperation, with a specific emphasis on securing new liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, as per Japan's gas lobby's urging.

The Qatari Emir tweeted about their meeting, aiming to strengthen bilateral relationships within the framework of their strategic partnership.