Japan PM Refuses to Link Covid-19 Cases to The Tokyo Olympics

Published July 30th, 2021 - 03:37 GMT
Covid-19 cases hit highest record in Japan
(Shutterstock/ File)
Local media sources, Japan on Thursday reported the all-time high of covid-19 cases since the outbreak started in December 2019.

Over 10,000 cases were reported Thursday, including 3,865 in Tokyo – the main host city of the Olympics, Kyodo News reported.

The unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases comes at a time when Japan is hosting world’s biggest games – the Olympics.

Under pressure to take strict virus measures, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, however, refused to link surge in virus cases to the Olympics.


“I think there is none since the government is providing measures to cut flows of people and prevent the spread of the virus through foreign visitors,” Suga told reporters.

The Suga government has imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo and adjoining provinces through Aug. 22 which may be extended until end of the month.

The number of people accredited for the Tokyo Olympics who tested positive for COVID-19 have risen to 193 on Thursday, according to organizers.

With fresh 10,000 cases, COVID-19 infections in Japan have pushed overall tally to 900,000, including 15,160 deaths.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

