Jordan Denounce Israeli Attacks on Gaza

The prime minister urged the international community to assume its responsibility to stop the aggression, provide protection for Palestinians and lift the siege on the Gaza Strip, warning that the Israeli escalation would obstruct any efforts to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution that embodies a fully sovereign Palestine on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

King Abdullah’s stance towards the Palestinian cause remains firm, continuously calling for the fulfillment of Palestinians’ rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the PM said.

In his address during the “Aydoun cultural activities”, celebrating the city of Irbid as the capital of Arab Culture, Khasawneh stressed Jordan’s defence of Jerusalem by upholding the responsibility and duty of the historical Hashemite Custodianship.

Also on Satuday, Senate President Faisal Fayez deplored Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, as well as condemning the occupation’s illegal practices in the coastal enclave and the West Bank.

In press remarks, Fayez warned against the repercussions of these practices that would increase escalation, tension and violence, stressing "Israel must end its flagrant attacks."

The Upper House fully supports His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts in support of the Palestinian cause and Palestinians’ rights to freedom and livelihood, Fayez said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also called on the international community not to be silent about the crimes committed by the occupation forces, urging the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and exert efforts to halt Israeli attacks and crimes.

For its part, the Lower House denounced the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.



The Lower House urged the international community, as well as regional and international organisations, to play an effective role in ceasing the escalations and protect the Palestinians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the House stressed that the sole way to regional peace and stability is by realising Palestinians’ legitimate rights through reaching “a real political horizon” by resuming negotiations towards a just peace based on the two-state solution, lifting the siege of Gaza, addressing the coastal enclave's humanitarian needs, and respecting international legitimacy resolutions.

