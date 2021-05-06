  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Jordan: Jafar Hassan Appointed as The King's Office Director

Jordan: Jafar Hassan Appointed as The King's Office Director

Published May 6th, 2021 - 11:29 GMT
HM King Abdullah
King Abdullah II of Jordan. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
A Royal Decree: Jafar Hassan was appointed as Director of the King's Office

A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Jafar Hassan as Director of the Office of His Majesty, as of 6 May 2021.

Also ReadJordan Logs in 30 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,530 New InfectionsJordan Logs in 30 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,530 New Infections

Another Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Haifa Khraisha from her position as Adviser to His Majesty for Policies, as of 6 May 2021.

A third Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Kemal Al Nasser from his position as Adviser to His Majesty, as of 6 May 2021.

Also ReadJordan Logs in 30 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,530 New InfectionsJordan's Border Posts With Saudi Arabia, Syria Re-opened


A fourth Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Zeina Toukan from her position as Adviser for Economic Affairs at the Royal Hashemite Court, as of 6 May 2021.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:JordanKing AbduallahKemal Al NasserHaifa Khraisha

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2021 Petra News Agency, All Rights Reserved

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...