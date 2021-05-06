Jordan: Jafar Hassan Appointed as The King's Office Director

A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Jafar Hassan as Director of the Office of His Majesty, as of 6 May 2021.

Another Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Haifa Khraisha from her position as Adviser to His Majesty for Policies, as of 6 May 2021.

A third Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Kemal Al Nasser from his position as Adviser to His Majesty, as of 6 May 2021.



A fourth Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Zeina Toukan from her position as Adviser for Economic Affairs at the Royal Hashemite Court, as of 6 May 2021.

