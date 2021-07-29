Jordan King Stresses Ties With Greek Premier

Jordanian King Abdullah held a summit in Athens with Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and discussed means of enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors.

King Abdullah reaffirmed the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries, signified by the long history of joint action on many issues and challenges, including the recent issues of COVID-19 and refugees, according to a Royal Court statement.

Excellent talks with President Anastasiades and Prime Minister Mitsotakis in Athens. Grateful to the PM for the gracious hospitality. Today’s trilateral summit confirms the strategic benefits of creating an environment for cooperation and prosperity in our area pic.twitter.com/H0yV2oe1R2 — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) July 28, 2021

His Majesty noted that these issues help in strengthening the bridges of cooperation between the two countries.

The King congratulated President Sakellaropoulou on the bicentennial of Greece’s War of Independence, which comes as Jordan celebrates its centennial.

“The message that I take away from leaving your lovely country is that we have a lot of work to do together, and I know that the future is extremely encouraging,” His Majesty said.

For her part, President Sakellaropoulou welcomed the King in Athens, which hosts the trilateral summit between Greece, Jordan and Cyprus, noting the importance of the bilateral relationship as well.

She said the two countries have exceptional bilateral relations because they have a shared vision and work towards regional peace.

The president described Jordan as a pillar of stability in the Middle East, and as a country with a dynamic presence and a voice of reason.

His Majesty and the Greek president discussed regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, with the King reiterating the need to galvanise an active international role towards reaching just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic Ahed Sweidat attended the meeting.

Also in Athens on Wednesday, the King met with Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades and discussed means of bolstering bilateral cooperation across various fields.

King Abdullah emphasised the importance of enhancing trilateral cooperation with Cyprus and Greece, in service of shared interests and the region, according to a separate Royal Court statement.

Discussions also covered efforts to find political solutions to regional crises, to restore stability and security to its peoples.

