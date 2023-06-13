Breaking Headline

  3. Jordan shot down drone carrying drugs from Syria

Published June 13th, 2023 - 12:06 GMT
Jordan police
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Jordanian army released a statement confirming that the Eastern Military Zone unit early Tuesday destroyed a drone filled with drugs on the border with Syria.

According to a statement by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), the drone was shot down by members of the border guard, along with the military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, who detected an attempt to illegally smuggle drugs from Syria to Jordan.
 

 

