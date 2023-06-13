Jordan shot down drone carrying drugs from Syria

ALBAWABA - Israeli special forces raid Balata camp in the West Bank, besieging a house in the area. Red Crescent crews move to the area, with news of a number ...
ALBAWABA - Jordanian army released a statement confirming that the Eastern Military Zone unit early Tuesday destroyed a drone filled with drugs on the border with Syria.
According to a statement by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), the drone was shot down by members of the border guard, along with the military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, who detected an attempt to illegally smuggle drugs from Syria to Jordan.