Jordan thwarts 'terror plot' in Karak

ALBAWABA - Jordanian intelligence forces announced foiling a terror plot in Karak targeting Shiite members who attend the shrine of the companion Jaafar Al-Tayyar.

According to Al Ra'i newspaper, Jordanian forces arrested a man in his 20s who was plotting a terror attack. Authorities said that the man was one of the supporters of the ISIS group.

The man embraced ISIS ideas and beliefs and promoted their terrorist operations among his friends and family members.

The local newspapers reported that the man was plotting his attack in 2021. He was accused of carrying an automatic weapon and visiting the site where Shiite members frequently visited.

Jordan intelligence arrested the suspect in August 2021, after receiving information about his intention to carry out a terrorist attack.

Jordan's State Security Court placed the suspect in temporary labor for five years. However, the period was decreased to four years due to his youth and the possibility of reform.